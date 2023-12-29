Sampson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Sampson County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hobbton High School at Coastal Christian High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.