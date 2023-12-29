The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) are heavy favorites (-32.5) as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -32.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points seven times.

The average total in North Carolina's contests this year is 159, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Tar Heels have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina's .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Charleston Southern's .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 7 70% 84.5 156.3 74.5 148.1 152.6 Charleston Southern 1 11.1% 71.8 156.3 73.6 148.1 142.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels average 84.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 73.6 the Buccaneers give up.

North Carolina is 5-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 Charleston Southern 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Charleston Southern 12-3 Home Record 6-8 4-7 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.