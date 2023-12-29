The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) welcome in the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Tar Heels' 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Charleston Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • A total of four Buccaneers games this season have gone over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 12th-best in the country. It is way below that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Tar Heels' national championship odds have decreased from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +3000, the 41st-biggest change among all teams.
  • The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

