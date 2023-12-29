Friday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 88-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored North Carolina, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 88, Charleston Southern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-26.4)

North Carolina (-26.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

North Carolina has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while Charleston Southern's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Tar Heels are 6-4-0 and the Buccaneers are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10 points per game. They're putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball and are giving up 74.5 per outing to rank 269th in college basketball.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It is grabbing 37.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per outing.

North Carolina connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 36.1% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Tar Heels' 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 90.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

North Carolina has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (63rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (224th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.