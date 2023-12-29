The Elon Phoenix (6-6) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 143.5.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Elon -5.5 143.5

Elon Betting Records & Stats

In eight of nine games this season, Elon and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points.

Elon's contests this year have an average point total of 157.1, 13.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Phoenix have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Elon has covered the spread less often than Valparaiso this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-5-0, compared to the 6-5-0 mark of Valparaiso.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 8 88.9% 80.4 147.2 76.7 146.9 146.2 Valparaiso 3 27.3% 66.8 147.2 70.2 146.9 144.6

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The 80.4 points per game the Phoenix record are 10.2 more points than the Beacons allow (70.2).

Elon has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when putting up more than 70.2 points.

Elon vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 4-5-0 0-0 7-2-0 Valparaiso 6-5-0 3-2 2-9-0

Elon vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits

Elon Valparaiso 4-0 Home Record 4-4 0-5 Away Record 0-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-4-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-1-0 98.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.0 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-6-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

