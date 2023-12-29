Elon vs. Valparaiso December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (5-5) face the Valparaiso Beacons (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Elon vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stafford: 18.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jaxon Edwards: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Cooper Schwieger: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Darius DeAveiro: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ola Ajiboye: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Elon vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|Valparaiso AVG
|Valparaiso Rank
|54th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|67.8
|310th
|318th
|78
|Points Allowed
|70
|159th
|193rd
|36.5
|Rebounds
|36.1
|210th
|187th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|193rd
|67th
|9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|253rd
|178th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.1
|274th
|138th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.