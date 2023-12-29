How to Watch Elon vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-8) will try to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Elon Phoenix (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Elon vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Elon Stats Insights
- This season, the Phoenix have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Beacons' opponents have hit.
- In games Elon shoots better than 43.7% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Phoenix are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beacons sit at 240th.
- The Phoenix record 10.2 more points per game (80.4) than the Beacons give up (70.2).
- Elon is 6-3 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Elon has performed better in home games this year, averaging 98.0 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Phoenix are giving up 70.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 84.0.
- At home, Elon is making 2.0 more threes per game (8.8) than away from home (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 82-73
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|W 104-70
|Schar Center
|12/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/29/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|Schar Center
|1/4/2024
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Schar Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.