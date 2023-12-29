Davie County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Davie County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Davidson High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
