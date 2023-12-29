If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Davidson High School at Watauga High School