The Stetson Hatters (7-6) will welcome in the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Hatters allow to opponents.

Charlotte has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Hatters are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the 49ers sit at 336th.

The 49ers record 68.1 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 69.8 the Hatters allow.

Charlotte is 2-2 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte posted 70.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.

The 49ers surrendered 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65.7).

In home games, Charlotte averaged 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (8.9). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in road games (39.2%).

