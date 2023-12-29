Friday's game that pits the Charlotte 49ers (6-5) versus the Stetson Hatters (7-6) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeLand, Florida

DeLand, Florida Venue: Edmunds Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Stetson 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-4.9)

Charlotte (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Stetson has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Charlotte is 5-4-0. The Hatters are 6-4-0 and the 49ers are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (311th in college basketball) and allow 62.1 per contest (15th in college basketball).

Charlotte ranks 336th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.4 its opponents average.

Charlotte connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (249th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.3 per game (22nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (311th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.