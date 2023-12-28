Surry County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Surry County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Stokes High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Airy High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.