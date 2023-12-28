Stanly County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Stanly County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.