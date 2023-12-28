NC State vs. Kansas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Pop-Tarts Bowl
The NC State Wolfpack are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl, where they will meet the Kansas State Wildcats. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.
NC State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NC State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-4.5)
|47.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-3.5)
|47.5
|-164
|+136
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
NC State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- NC State has compiled a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Wolfpack have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Kansas State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
