The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Bunting in that upcoming Hurricanes-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Bunting vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 14:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Bunting has a goal in seven games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 34 games this season, Bunting has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Bunting has an assist in 14 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bunting Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 34 Games 4 24 Points 5 7 Goals 4 17 Assists 1

