Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 28?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Bunting score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bunting stats and insights
- In seven of 34 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus seven assists.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 109 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|16:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 3-2
Hurricanes vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
