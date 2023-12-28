You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Nicholas Suzuki and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 35 points in 32 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Seth Jarvis has 26 points (0.7 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 1 1 0

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Martin Necas has scored nine goals and added 16 assists through 35 games for Carolina.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Suzuki has totaled 10 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for Montreal, good for 30 points.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1 at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 2

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Michael Matheson has amassed 24 points this season, with five goals and 19 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5

