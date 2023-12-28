Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Terry Rozier and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSE

SportsNet LA and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Rozier is averaging 22.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.6 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Rozier's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Rozier averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Miles Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -172) 2.5 (Over: +104)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Miles Bridges on Thursday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Bridges averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +140)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Davis on Thursday is 4.3 more than his season scoring average (25.2).

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

LeBron James Props

The 27.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Thursday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average (25.2).

His rebounding average -- 7.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (8.5).

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 2.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

