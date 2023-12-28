The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) will look to end an eight-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) on December 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Lakers Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.3% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 5-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Hornets score an average of 110.2 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 114.6 the Lakers allow.

Charlotte has put together a 7-6 record in games it scores more than 114.6 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (111.5), but also concede fewer at home (119) than on the road (122.5).

At home Charlotte is conceding 119 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than it is on the road (122.5).

The Hornets collect 0.3 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than away (25.2).

Hornets Injuries