Forsyth County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Forsyth County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Grove High School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem Baptist Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
