Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Forsyth County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oak Grove High School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 28

3:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem Baptist Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at High Point Christian Academy