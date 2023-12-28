How to Watch the Duke vs. Coppin State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coppin State Eagles (3-10) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (7-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Duke vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 52.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 62.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- Coppin State is 2-1 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Duke is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.6 points.
- The Blue Devils record 74.5 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 63.9 the Eagles allow.
- Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
- Coppin State is 3-7 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Blue Devils shoot 45.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles make 33.4% of their shots from the field, 4.6% lower than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Leaders
- Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 80-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|FGCU
|W 82-63
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Toledo
|W 70-45
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/31/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
