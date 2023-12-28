Thursday's game at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (7-4) squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (3-10) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-48 win, as our model heavily favors Duke.

The Blue Devils are coming off of a 70-45 win over Toledo in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Duke vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Duke vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 79, Coppin State 48

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils defeated the Richmond Spiders, the No. 55 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-53 on November 6, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Blue Devils have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Duke has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 55) on November 6

82-63 at home over FGCU (No. 58) on December 10

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 64) on November 30

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 68) on November 14

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 73) on December 20

Duke Leaders

Taina Mair: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Oluchi Okananwa: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50.6 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Ashlon Jackson: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Jadyn Donovan: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 50.0 FG% Reigan Richardson: 11.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 74.5 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball while giving up 62.1 per contest to rank 137th in college basketball) and have a +137 scoring differential overall.

The Blue Devils are posting 77.0 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 70.3 points per contest.

Defensively, Duke has played better at home this season, giving up 56.3 points per game, compared to 72.3 away from home.

