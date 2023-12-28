Davidson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethany Community School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LEAD Academy at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
