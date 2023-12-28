The Carolina Hurricanes, with Brent Burns, take the ice Thursday versus the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Burns in the Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 21:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Burns has a goal in six games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has a point in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Burns has an assist in nine of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Burns goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 3 16 Points 3 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.