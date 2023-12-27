The Carolina Hurricanes, Seth Jarvis included, will play the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Jarvis intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Seth Jarvis vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 18:53 per game on the ice, is -1.

Jarvis has a goal in eight games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 16 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Jarvis has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Jarvis' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 3 24 Points 1 11 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

