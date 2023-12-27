When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Seth Jarvis score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

  • Jarvis has scored in eight of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus one assist.
  • Jarvis averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:12 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:57 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:49 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:57 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:41 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 6-1

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

