Pender County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pender County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pender County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern Homeschool Sports at Pender High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscarora High School at Heide Trask Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:32 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Teachey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.