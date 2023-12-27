Orange County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Orange County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy at Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.