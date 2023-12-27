In the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27 at 5:30 PM, our projection system expects the Mountaineers to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Carolina (+6.5) Over (55.5) West Virginia 33, North Carolina 28

ACC Predictions This Week

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tar Heels have a 33.3% chance to win.

So far this year, the Tar Heels have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

North Carolina is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Tar Heels games have hit the over in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

North Carolina games this season have averaged an over/under of 59.2 points, 3.7 more than the point total in this matchup.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 6-5-0.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Mountaineers have seen eight of its 11 games hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 2.5 higher than the average total in West Virginia games this season.

Tar Heels vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 31.6 27.5 34.3 18.7 28.8 36.3 North Carolina 36.6 27.1 40.7 24.0 30.8 35.0

