The Duke's Mayo Bowl features a matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers (who are 6.5-point favorites) and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 54.5 is set for the contest.

West Virginia is totaling 31.6 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 79th defensively with 27.5 points allowed per game. North Carolina's defense ranks 74th in the FBS with 27.1 points surrendered per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by piling up 36.6 points per game.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

West Virginia vs North Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -6.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

North Carolina Recent Performance

The Tar Heels are playing poorly of late on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 459.3 yards per game in their past three games (-9-worst in college football), and giving up 449.7 per game (15th-worst).

In their past three games, the Tar Heels are scoring 29 points per game (104th in college football) and allowing 38.3 per game (-93-worst).

North Carolina is gaining 268.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (52nd in the country), and allowing 251 per game (-58-worst).

The Tar Heels are 59th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (191), and -73-worst in rushing yards allowed (198.7).

The Tar Heels have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

In North Carolina's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Tar Heels have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Six of North Carolina's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (54.5%).

North Carolina lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

North Carolina has entered two games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is in those contests.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards (300.7 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 449 yards (37.4 ypg) on 112 carries with nine touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has rushed for 1,442 yards on 234 carries so far this year while scoring 15 times on the ground. He's also added 26 catches, totaling 215 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Devontez Walker has racked up 699 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has 42 receptions (on 63 targets) for a total of 658 yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryson Nesbit's 62 targets have resulted in 41 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has collected 8.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 10 TFL and 51 tackles.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina's leading tackler, has 120 tackles, six TFL, five sacks, and one interception this year.

Alijah Huzzie leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 40 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

