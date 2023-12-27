Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 27?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- In nine of 34 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kotkaniemi averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 104 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.