Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Predators on December 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Filip Forsberg and others are listed when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 31 points. He has 13 goals and 18 assists this season.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Martin Necas has racked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Seth Jarvis has 11 goals and 13 assists for Carolina.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Forsberg has totaled 16 goals and 22 assists in 34 games for Nashville, good for 38 points.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|3
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Roman Josi has helped lead the offense for Nashville this season with seven goals and 20 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 15
|1
|2
|3
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.