The Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis and the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (31 points), via collected 13 goals and 18 assists.

Martin Necas has nine goals and 16 assists, equaling 25 points (0.7 per game).

Jarvis has scored 11 goals and added 13 assists in 34 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 48th in the NHL.

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has scored 16 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 22 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.7 shots per game and shooting 12.6%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 38 total points (1.1 per game).

Roman Josi is a top scorer for Nashville, with 27 total points this season. In 34 games, he has netted seven goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Nashville's O'Reilly has 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) this season.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (40th in the league), with 244 total saves, while giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.12 15th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.06 13th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.8 23rd 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 8th 24.35% Power Play % 20.49% 17th 9th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 25th

