Durham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Durham County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durham School of the Arts at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at North Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Kenly, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
