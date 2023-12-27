Davidson County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Davidson County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomasville High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
