Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Cabarrus High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 26
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
