The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Heat 112

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-4.5)

76ers (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The 76ers' .714 ATS win percentage (20-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (75%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Miami does it less often (51.7% of the time) than Philadelphia (67.9%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 13-4, a better mark than the 76ers have recorded (1-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat are averaging 113.2 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 111.8 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Miami is grabbing just 40.9 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42.4 boards per contest (sixth-ranked).

This season, the Heat rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 26.2 per game.

Miami is committing 12.6 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.6%. They rank 10th in the league by draining 13.1 treys per contest.

76ers Performance Insights

On offense, the 76ers are the fourth-best squad in the league (122.3 points per game). On defense, they are sixth (111 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Philadelphia is seventh in the league in rebounds (45.2 per game) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed (41.9).

This season the 76ers are ranked 14th in the league in assists at 26.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Philadelphia is sixth in the league in committing them (12.3 per game). It is seventh in forcing them (14 per game).

The 76ers are 19th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

