The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) will meet AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 40.5 in the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Chiefs clash with the Raiders. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we outline below.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Raiders have had the lead six times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Raiders have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been leading after the first half in nine games, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

In 2023, the Raiders have led after the first half in four games (4-0 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in eight games (2-6), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

The Chiefs have won the second half in seven games this season (5-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (4-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second half.

Through 14 games this year, the Raiders have won the second half five times (2-3 record in those games), been outscored eight times (3-5), and tied one time (1-0).

