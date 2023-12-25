The Boston Celtics (22-6) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) are slated to meet on Monday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 5:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jaylen Brown is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

Celtics' Last Game

In their previous game, the Celtics beat the Clippers on Saturday, 145-108. Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in two assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 30 5 2 1 0 5 Jaylen Brown 24 6 2 1 0 3 Jrue Holiday 20 6 7 1 0 4

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Lakers topped the Thunder 129-120. With 40 points, LeBron James was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 40 7 7 2 2 5 Anthony Davis 26 11 7 1 2 1 Rui Hachimura 21 6 2 1 0 3

Celtics vs Lakers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 26.9 points, 8.6 boards and 4.1 assists per game, making 47.9% of shots from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brown averages 22.8 points, 4.9 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 4 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.9 points, 6.7 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.9 boards per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' averages for the season are 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the floor.

James gets 25.6 points, 7.8 boards and 7.2 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.4 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Lakers get 15.1 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.6 boards and 5 assists.

The Lakers receive 9.7 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.9 boards and 1.7 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 25.2 11.2 2.6 1.0 2.0 0.6 Jayson Tatum BOS 22.8 7.3 3.9 0.6 0.7 2.5 Derrick White BOS 20.5 4.3 4.8 1.4 1.9 3.8 LeBron James LAL 22.3 6.0 7.6 1.5 0.6 1.9 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.3 4.7 3.8 1.1 0.9 1.7 Austin Reaves LAL 18.6 4.5 5.4 0.9 0.1 2.6

