When Tommy Tremble suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tommy Tremble score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Tremble has 118 yards on 16 grabs and three TDs. He has been targeted 21 times, and puts up 9.8 yards receiving per contest.

Tremble has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Tommy Tremble Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0 Week 15 Falcons 2 2 32 0

