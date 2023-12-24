Find out how every SoCon team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

11-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: W 87-65 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

10-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th

311th Last Game: W 85-47 vs Brescia

Next Game

Opponent: King (TN)

King (TN) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Furman

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-13

6-6 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 76-61 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Opponent: Anderson (SC)

Anderson (SC) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Citadel

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

7-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: W 65-45 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Wofford

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: L 76-70 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Wesleyan

Southern Wesleyan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

9-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: W 135-57 vs Virginia-Lynchburg

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas

@ Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: LHN

7. Chattanooga

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-4 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: L 85-83 vs Milwaukee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: L 80-65 vs Utah State

Next Game

Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

6-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: W 98-75 vs Thomas (GA)

Next Game

Opponent: Talladega

Talladega Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 0-28

3-10 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th

290th Last Game: W 82-65 vs Penn State-New Kensington

Next Game