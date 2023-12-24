The Green Bay Packers (6-8) and the Carolina Panthers (2-12) meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

The Panthers rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Packers allow (21.5).

The Panthers rack up 79 fewer yards per game (270.9) than the Packers give up (349.9).

This season Carolina racks up 106.1 yards per game on the ground, 32.7 fewer than Green Bay allows (138.8).

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Panthers Home Performance

The Panthers score 12.8 points per game at home (1.9 fewer than overall) and allow 20.2 at home (4.7 fewer than overall).

The Panthers pick up fewer yards at home (240 per game) than they do overall (270.9), but also allow fewer at home (258 per game) than overall (291.6).

At home, Carolina accumulates fewer passing yards (139.3 per game) than it does overall (164.9). But it also concedes fewer passing yards at home (155.3) than overall (173.7).

The Panthers accumulate 100.7 rushing yards per game at home (5.4 fewer than overall), and allow 102.7 rushing yards at home (15.2 fewer than overall).

The Panthers successfully convert 35.2% of third downs at home (0.8% less than overall), and concede on 38.5% of third downs at home (2.5% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay L 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans L 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta W 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 1/7/2024 Tampa Bay - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.