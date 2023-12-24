Panthers vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 16
Peruse the injury report for the Carolina Panthers (2-12), which currently has 10 players listed on it, as the Panthers ready for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM .
The Panthers' most recent game ended in a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Packers played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing, falling 34-20.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|David Sharpe
|OT
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Out
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Back
|Questionable
|Tedarrell Slaton
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Caleb Jones
|OT
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Luke Tenuta
|OT
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Kidney
|Out
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
Panthers vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game on offense (270.9), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking third-best in total yards allowed per contest (291.6).
- This season has been rough for the Panthers on both sides of the ball, as they are putting up just 14.7 points per game (fourth-worst) and surrendering 24.9 points per game (fourth-worst).
- The Panthers rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (164.9), but at least they've been dominating on defense, ranking third-best in passing yards allowed per game (173.7).
- Carolina is posting 106.1 rushing yards per game on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 117.9 rushing yards per game (20th-ranked) on defense.
- After forcing 11 turnovers (32nd in NFL) and turning the ball over 17 times (12th in NFL) this season, the Panthers sport the 23rd-ranked turnover margin of -6.
Panthers vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)
- Moneyline: Packers (-210), Panthers (+170)
- Total: 37.5 points
