December 25 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
Which NBA team currently sits on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 22-6 | Projected Record: 76-6
- Odds to Win Finals: +375
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 145-108 vs Clippers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lakers
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 20-8 | Projected Record: 72-10
- Odds to Win Finals: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: W 121-111 vs Raptors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Heat
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 18-9 | Projected Record: 65-16
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 129-120 vs Lakers
Next Game
- Opponent: Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSOK, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 22-6 | Projected Record: 66-15
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 110-98 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSOK, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 21-10 | Projected Record: 64-18
- Odds to Win Finals: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 102-95 vs Hornets
Next Game
- Opponent: Warriors
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 15-12 | Projected Record: 58-24
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 106-104 vs Pelicans
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 22-7 | Projected Record: 60-22
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 130-111 vs Knicks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Knicks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 57-25
- Odds to Win Finals: +1200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 145-108 vs Celtics
Next Game
- Opponent: Hornets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 16-12 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 130-111 vs Bucks
Next Game
- Opponent: Bucks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 17-13 | Projected Record: 47-35
- Odds to Win Finals: +6600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 106-104 vs Rockets
Next Game
- Opponent: Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 17-11 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 117-110 vs Pacers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 15-14 | Projected Record: 48-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +3000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 126-106 vs Trail Blazers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nuggets
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 17-11 | Projected Record: 50-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 110-98 vs Timberwolves
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 17-13 | Projected Record: 43-38
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 109-95 vs Bulls
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 42-40
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 122-113 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 16-14 | Projected Record: 41-41
- Odds to Win Finals: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 129-120 vs Thunder
Next Game
- Opponent: Celtics
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 41-40
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 144-119 vs Spurs
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Suns
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 12-17 | Projected Record: 39-42
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 125-119 vs Grizzlies
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bulls
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 14-15 | Projected Record: 40-41
- Odds to Win Finals: +30000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: W 126-115 vs Pistons
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 14-14 | Projected Record: 36-47
- Odds to Win Finals: +8000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 117-110 vs Magic
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 14-14 | Projected Record: 32-50
- Odds to Win Finals: +800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 120-105 vs Kings
Next Game
- Opponent: Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 13-18 | Projected Record: 34-47
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 109-95 vs Cavaliers
Next Game
- Opponent: Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 11-18 | Projected Record: 30-51
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 126-119 vs Jazz
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 9-19 | Projected Record: 19-62
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 125-119 vs Hawks
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 12-18 | Projected Record: 18-63
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 126-119 vs Raptors
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 7-21 | Projected Record: 11-70
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 126-106 vs Warriors
Next Game
- Opponent: Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 5-23 | Projected Record: 11-71
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 129-118 vs Warriors
Next Game
- Opponent: Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 4-24 | Projected Record: 8-73
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 144-119 vs Mavericks
Next Game
- Opponent: Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSSW, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 7-20 | Projected Record: 9-73
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: L 102-95 vs Nuggets
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clippers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 2-27 | Projected Record: 6-75
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 126-115 vs Nets
Next Game
- Opponent: Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
- TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
