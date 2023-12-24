With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason schedule includes eight games that feature teams from the Big Ten. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for info on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Ohio State Buckeyes 8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers 1:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines 5:00 PM ET, Monday, January 1 ESPN

