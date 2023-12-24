Andy Dalton was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Carolina Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Looking for Dalton's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Dalton has passed for 361 yards (180.5 per game) and two touchdowns, with zero picks. He has connected on 58.6% of his passes (34-for-58), and has three carries for 12 yards.

Andy Dalton Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

Week 16 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dalton 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 34 58 58.6% 361 2 0 6.2 3 12 0

Dalton Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 34 58 361 2 0 2 11 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 1 1 0

