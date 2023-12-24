When the Carolina Panthers clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 16, Adam Thielen will face a Packers pass defense featuring Rudy Ford. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Panthers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 113.6 8.1 28 84 6.00

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Adam Thielen vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen leads his team with 870 receiving yards on 89 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina's passing offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 2,308 passing yards (164.9 per game).

The Panthers have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by posting 14.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 30th in the NFL with 270.9 total yards per contest.

Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 38 total red-zone pass attempts (41.3% red-zone pass rate).

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 68 tackles and six passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Green Bay is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 2,956 (211.1 per game).

The Packers are 17th in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.5 points.

Green Bay has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Packers have given up a touchdown pass to 18 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adam Thielen vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 120 23 Def. Targets Receptions 89 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.8 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 870 68 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.1 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.