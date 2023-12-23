When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Western Carolina be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Western Carolina ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 103

Western Carolina's best wins

Against the McNeese Cowboys, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Western Carolina registered its best win of the season on November 18, a 76-74 home victory. Russell Jones was the top scorer in the signature victory over McNeese, recording 19 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-63 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 127/RPI) on December 9

71-61 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on November 11

70-53 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on December 16

81-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 261/RPI) on November 26

63-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 264/RPI) on December 19

Western Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Catamounts have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Catamounts have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Western Carolina has been given the 311th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Catamounts have 19 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

WCU has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Western Carolina's next game

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts vs. King (TN) Tornados

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. King (TN) Tornados Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

