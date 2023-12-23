Can we expect Wake Forest to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Wake Forest ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-0 NR NR 99

Wake Forest's best wins

On November 29, Wake Forest captured its best win of the season, an 82-71 victory over the Florida Gators, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to the RPI. Hunter Sallis tallied a team-best 24 points with four rebounds and four assists in the matchup versus Florida.

Next best wins

76-57 at home over Rutgers (No. 103/RPI) on December 6

101-78 at home over Elon (No. 217/RPI) on November 6

71-61 over Towson (No. 227/RPI) on November 17

88-59 at home over Delaware State (No. 292/RPI) on December 18

91-68 at home over Presbyterian (No. 336/RPI) on December 21

Wake Forest's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Demon Deacons are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Demon Deacons are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wake Forest has been handed the 215th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Demon Deacons have 18 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Wake has 18 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wake Forest's next game

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN2

