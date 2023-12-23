How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Big East rivals square off when the Villanova Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big East) travel to face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-8, 0-0 Big East) at Wintrust Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Villanova vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- In games Villanova shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 112th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.
- The Wildcats record just 3.5 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Blue Demons give up (76.3).
- Villanova is 5-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 44.0% from the field, 3% higher than the 41.0% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- DePaul has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 163rd.
- The Blue Demons' 68.5 points per game are only 3.7 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats allow.
- DePaul is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Villanova put up 3.8 more points per game (70.4) than it did in road games (66.6).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 65.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 68.6.
- When playing at home, Villanova drained 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in road games (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.9%).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, DePaul scored 75.4 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (66.4).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Demons conceded 0.1 more points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.4).
- DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than away (33.7%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-71
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
